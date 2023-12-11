NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.250 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,282. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,400,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

