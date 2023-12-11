NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.640-1.740 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,282. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 83.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 716,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NetApp by 229.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 586,920 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

