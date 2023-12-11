Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 4.1% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,316,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $467.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

