Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,960. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

