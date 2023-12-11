New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy makes up 1.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. 206,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.