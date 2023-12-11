New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy makes up 1.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.
NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. 206,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
