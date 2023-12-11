New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

