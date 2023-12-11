New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $80.39

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.39, but opened at $77.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 199,541 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.