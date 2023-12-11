Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $39.92

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.92, but opened at $41.83. Nextracker shares last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 117,807 shares traded.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

