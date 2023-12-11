NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.580-8.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.46. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

