NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,029. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

