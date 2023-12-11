Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.46

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 2289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $351.14 million for the quarter.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

