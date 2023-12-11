Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,891,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 104.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,325,000 after buying an additional 1,069,612 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 56.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

