Nordstrom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 39,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,191 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 125,877 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,325,000 after buying an additional 1,069,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.06. 4,307,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,817. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.