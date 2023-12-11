Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $50.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

