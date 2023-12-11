Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.160-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million.

Nova Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,822. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.35. Nova has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nova by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nova by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nova by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

