Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $162.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.29. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

