Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.89

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 37802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

