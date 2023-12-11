Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.91

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 95796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $392,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.