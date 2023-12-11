Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.91

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 95796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $392,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
