NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100,730 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 29.7% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $470.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.