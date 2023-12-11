NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average is $199.02. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.