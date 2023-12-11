Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.470-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Okta Stock Up 2.1 %

OKTA stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Okta by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after buying an additional 85,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

