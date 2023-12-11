Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$587.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.3 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.
Okta Price Performance
NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $73.54. 1,461,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Okta has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.50.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Okta
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.