Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$587.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.3 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $73.54. 1,461,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Okta has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

