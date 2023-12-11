Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up to $369.45

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $369.45, but opened at $376.86. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $382.29, with a volume of 330,855 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

