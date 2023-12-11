Oleg Shchegolev Sells 43,228 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $499,283.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,430,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $213,051.34.

On Friday, December 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $52,946.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $996,472.82.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

SEMR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 250,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Semrush by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Semrush by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,990 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth $62,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

