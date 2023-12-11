Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of OLLI opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

