Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.770-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $73.19. 427,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,497. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

