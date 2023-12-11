ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. 611,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

