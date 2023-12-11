OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.46.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.23 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

