Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$216.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.3 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.17.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $5.45 on Monday, reaching $144.65. 291,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,106. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $147.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $26,541,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.