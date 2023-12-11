Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 3.1% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.78 and last traded at $143.54. 35,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 368,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $487,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 291,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $214,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

