Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.2 million-$61.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.3 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.580 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 137,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,320. Ooma has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $256 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 667,631 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

