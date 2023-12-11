Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.3 million-$236.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.0 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

OOMA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Ooma has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $254.72 million, a P/E ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 204,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 714,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

