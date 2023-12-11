OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 6.1%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 626,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,888,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

