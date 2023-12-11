Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,461,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. Oracle has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

