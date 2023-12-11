Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $114.15 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $312.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

