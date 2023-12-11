Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.09. 18,976,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 765,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,143,000 after purchasing an additional 697,977 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

