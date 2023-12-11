Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

OLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

TSE OLA traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$3.63. 535,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.30. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.58 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3157088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

