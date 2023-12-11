Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.0 million-$423.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.3 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 10.100-10.300 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OXM stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $96.48. 97,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

