Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $995,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,160,000 after acquiring an additional 341,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.