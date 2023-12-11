PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.0 million-$431.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.4 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,062,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,913,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $13,909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

