PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5 million-$111.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.3 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.720-0.730 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.4 %

PD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 1,021,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.52. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PagerDuty by 755.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

