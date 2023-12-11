Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.530 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

