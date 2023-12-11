Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.310 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.88. 4,042,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,271. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $325,733,000 after buying an additional 116,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

