Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,656,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 12,873,059 shares.The stock last traded at $16.79 and had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

