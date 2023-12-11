Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $22.64

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $23.35. Paramount Global shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 25,734 shares trading hands.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,873,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $5,073,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

