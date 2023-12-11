Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Stake Lowered by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Partners Bancorp comprises 0.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Partners Bancorp worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 906,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 118,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 30,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

Partners Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 163,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,253. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.44. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Partners Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.