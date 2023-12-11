Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.54. 833,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $366,397 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

