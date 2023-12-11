PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £232,000 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £232,000 ($293,040.29).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Nick Wiles acquired 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £127.75 ($161.36).

On Friday, September 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 1,209 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £6,637.41 ($8,383.74).

Shares of PAY traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 470 ($5.94). The company had a trading volume of 261,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,102. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 585.75 ($7.40). The stock has a market cap of £341.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,077.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 520.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 503.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,837.21%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

