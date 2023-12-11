PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 354,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,796,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.