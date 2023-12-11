Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. Barclays decreased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

Pentair stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. 874,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,186. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.